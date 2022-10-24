CANYON CITY — Brogan McKrola was released to the custody of his father on Saturday, Oct. 22, after his attorney J. Robert Moon Jr. convinced Judge Daina Vitolins — over the opposition of prosecutors — to reduce his bail.
The judge's ruling was made on Friday, Oct. 21, during a Grant County Circuit Court hearing, with most of the participants participating via videoconference.
A separate defense motion to sever the charges against McKrola from two cases into multiple trials was denied, while a competing prosecution motion to consolidate all the counts into a single trial was granted. Judge Vitolins also declared she would limit cross-examination and issue a set of limiting instructions in the trial.
As conditions of his release, McKrola, 24, must avoid contact with any of the named victims in the case, must avoid intoxicants and must remain in his father's presence when away from their residence in Mt. Vernon.
There are 11 named victims in the case. McKrola faces a total of 30 charges, 20 of those sexual offenses and 16 of them Measure 11 offenses that carry mandatory minimum sentences. The charges include rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, kidnapping, strangulation and aggravated animal abuse.
McKrola has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
On Saturday, McKrola was transferred by Grant County deputies from the Baker County Jail to Grant County, where his father posted the $50,000 bond required to secure his release. As one of the conditions of the release, McKrola was fitted with an electronic monitoring device by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
