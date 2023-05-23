Brogan McKrola and sheriff's deputy

Brogan McKrola is escorted to the courtroom Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Grant County Courthouse.

 Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle

CANYON CITY — The rape case against Brogan McKrola is set to go to trial this summer.

The trial, with a 12-member jury, is scheduled to begin July 18 and run through Sept. 1.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

