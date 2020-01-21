Baker Technical Institute is pleased to announce that Oregon Trail Electric Co-op has partnered with BTI to provide employees from across the OTEC service territory with remote first aid training at its Baker City facility.
BTI will provide a two-day course that focuses on general medical concepts and basic life support for emergencies encountered in remote settings. An emphasis will be placed on hands-on activities, including patient assessment drills as a major tool, in a learning environment that is relevant and realistic.
The course is taught by professional instructors with significant patient care and backcountry experience. Lead instructor Dr. Kaare Tinglestad is a physician who has trained emergency medical service agencies, wilderness guides, military and fellow medical professionals from around the globe how to care for patients who have sustained injuries or illness in remote situations. Some of the specific course topics will include the patient assessment system, CPR, circulatory system, nervous system, respiratory system, fractures, stable injuries, splints, hypothermia, heat illness, near drowning, electrical and lightning injuries, wounds and burns, anaphylaxis, lifting, moving extrication, patient carries and other backcountry medicine-related issues.
The course is designed specifically by BTI for utility workers which includes key details such as items they may have in their service trucks to treat patients, what environments they work in and what emergencies they are most likely to encounter. Additionally, patient assessment drills and simulations will also be specific to this group’s operations and their environment in Eastern Oregon to create the optimal training exercise.
Upon successful completion students will receive a three-year international certification in wilderness first aid and adult CPR.
For more information about wilderness medicine courses at BTI or to enroll in one of the various other programs visit bakerti.org or call 541-524-2651.
