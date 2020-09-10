Oregon State Police is requesting the public's assistance in locating the subject that shot a mule deer buck, inside of Dayville city limits, and left it to waste, according to a press release.
On Sept. 5, OSP was notified of a dead mule deer buck near the Dayville Cafe. The deer was examined and determined to have been shot with a firearm, most likely on the day prior.
The deer was not salvageable for donation.
OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the TIP Hotline, 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP, or email tip@state.or.us.
