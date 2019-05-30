Bear Valley cattle rancher Jack Southworth kept 18 rangeland and soil science professionals on their toes as they toured his ranch near Seneca May 15.
Southworth had as many questions for them as they did for him as he described his approach to maintaining and improving grass on land his family settled on in the 1880s.
The USDA Natural Resources and Conservation Service hosted the Grazing Land Soil Health Field Tour across Eastern Oregon. Participants came from Oregon, Washington, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana.
Short seasons
The Southworth Ranch began in 1885 as a sawmill and grew into a town with a post office and stage stop. The town later moved a mile or so south, and the land became a cattle ranch.
Seneca has the official record for the coldest temperature in Oregon — negative 54 degrees in 1933. Cold soils cut down on cheatgrass and medusahead grass, but it isn't Bear Valley's notorious cold winters that limit grass growth, Southworth said — it's the short growing season.
At 4,690 feet elevation, the harsh realities are a short 45-day growing season with the threat of frost every month, Southworth said. Precipitation is limited to less than 15 inches, with most of that in the winter.
One of Southworth's top goals for his grass land is moisture retention. He expects to see warmer and drier conditions this year, and capturing and storing moisture is key to growing grass — which in turn feeds cattle.
Soil armor
Armoring the soil is No. 1 among the five principles of soil health, which are promoted by the NRCS. Soil armor will protect soil from wind or water erosion, and it will reduce soil evaporation.
Southworth demonstrated his approach to armoring soil at a pasture that was replanted in 2012. The brown soil between the bunchgrass left by the seed drill needs to be covered, he said.
His approach is to leave each year's "fall greenup" ungrazed so the third leaf on the tiller can fall to the ground as litter. It's a temptation to let cattle graze on the fall bunchgrass, but the soil will lose moisture and grass will not fill in the seed drill pattern.
Southworth also relies on more intensive grazing — four cows per acre with a hoof print on every square foot to pound that litter into the soil. This is something he learned in just the past few years, he said.
Portable electric fencing is used to control stock density by dividing his 100- to 200-acre pastures into smaller sections. Grazing periods are limited to a week or less to minimize rebiting of regrowth.
The fact that the seed drill pattern was still visible at this site after seven years and a few years of higher-density grazing didn't deter Southworth. The missing litter might be the fault of elk grazing, he said.
Jenni Moffitt, a soil scientist with NRCS in Bend, easily dug a 4-foot-deep hole to see the soil conditions. There was very little compaction, and the deep grass roots showed evidence of moisture in the top 6 inches, she said. The soil at one level was "fluffy," Moffitt reported, to Southworth's delight.
Keeping track
Soil moisture probes could be used to keep Southworth informed in real time, one participant said. Southworth is not averse to high-tech solutions — he has DNA profiles for all his cows and sorts them by the expected progeny differences index.
He also tracks how his 50-some pastures are faring using formulas on a computer spreadsheet. If he finds unexpected conditions, he can change one figure and see all the other grazing dates adjust in line. He can also adjust figures backwards to account for Forest Service changes in opening dates for grazing on leased land.
Southworth said he likes to do his monitoring in September, when he evaluates steps he took to improve grasslands by looking at how much stubble was left.
At one site, he lined up the 18 participants in a transect and had them march off three steps. About 55 percent of them were stepping on a perennial grass when they stopped, which was good.
This site was planted in 1984 and litter concealed the seed-drill pattern, but the individual plants were not as big as the site planted in 2012. The question for Southworth was if he should spray this site and till it back up.
"I'd prefer to plow," he said. "Is that now considered a mortal sin even if it's done just once every generation?"
Seed mixing
The next site was planted in 2018 with a "forage cocktail" composed of crested wheatgrass, intermediate wheatgrass, Western wheatgrass, ladak alfalfa, yellow blossom sweet clover and groundhog forge turnip.
Forage cocktails can range up to 30 species at a time. Southworth said his mixture cost about $40 per acre, which is more than grass seed alone, but the last time the site saw a plow and seed drill was 40 years ago. So that comes to about $1 per acre per year, he said.
He recommended seeding in the spring for high elevation arid places like this. Turnips are an annual that help break up clay soil, Southworth said, something his father read about in 1948. Antelope had eaten the leaves, and only the pale white stalks remained.
Back at the shop building, Southworth demonstrated his spreadsheet and the flip board his crew uses to track all their changes. Resting plants is against the ranch's philosophy, he said. Instead, he is always tweaking figures, tweaking infrastructure.
What motivates him, he asked. Some ranchers don't want to make so many changes. Is it a question of tradition — just leaving things the way they were always done?
A lot of the ideas he showed the touring professionals are not based on proven theories, he said. He's still learning. His father was an intellectual, ranching in different ways than others in Bear Valley. He is continuing that heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.