The John Day Video Shoppe was robbed late Dec. 1 or early Dec. 2 with a significant amount of inventory stolen from the store.
The thieves forcefully broke into the building, according to John Day Police Chief Mike Durr.
If anybody has additional information regarding the incident, call the police department at 541-575-0030.
Durr advised people to make sure to secure their belongings with layers of security and tricks that would prevent a robbery from happening.
“The first layer of protection would be locking your doors,” Durr said. “Alarms, lighting and video cameras help make a business seem unappealing for robbers to steal from. Crime and be prevented through environmental designs.”
