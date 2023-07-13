1188 Brewing Co.

Brewers Julie Bowling and John Spencer in the brewery at 1188 Brewing Co. in John Day.

After a three-month hiatus, John Spencer and Julie Bowling are back sharing their talent behind the tanks at 1188 Brewing Co.

The brewers of the John Day establishment, now celebrating its 10th year in business, have been out of commission while the brewpub was shuttered due to smoke damage from a fire next door on April 17.

