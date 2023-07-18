The name “Pony Express” evokes visions of the strongest and fastest horses that could be found galloping across a young United States to deliver mail to eager citizens.

The Pony Express in Dayville functions both as a post office and as a lodging for those who wish to stay in comfortable accommodations while taking a stroll down memory lane.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.