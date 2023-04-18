fire

1188 Destinations, a gift shop and office for the 1188 pub and bar owned by Shannon Adair, suffered total damage from the fire.

 Neil Nisperos/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — The fire that began at DP Home Entertainment Monday evening in downtown John Day left two businesses and an empty storefront totaled, but damage to businesses along the rest of the block was mainly limited to minor smoke damage.

Firefighters from throughout Grant County spent hours keeping the fire from consuming adjoining businesses on the 100 block of East Main Street.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

