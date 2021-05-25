While there is nowhere of high concern right now in Grant County for a potential wildfire, firefighters on the Malheur and Umatilla national forests are gearing up for the upcoming fire season.
Eric Miller, assistant fire management officer for the Malheur National Forest, said they have all of their resources fully staffed and are training for the upcoming seasons.
He said that all resources should be ready to go by mid-June, and they will order outside resources as needed to supplement their staffing.
“We are still challenged by COVID, and if it is a busy fire season in the Western U.S., then we will be competing with other fires for critical resources such as aviation, (interagency Hotshot) crews and incident management teams,” Miller said. “Last summer, there was a large increase in visitors to public lands, and we’re expecting that trend again this year — so we want to get the word out to visitors on how they can help prevent fires, since we don’t want a corresponding increase in fires.”
The upcoming fire season is always hard to predict, according to Miller, but current projections based on drought monitoring and the forecast indicate a busy fire season in the Pacific Northwest.
Miller said the predictions are for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation, further increasing the drought conditions.
Miller and Rachel Pawlitz, interagency communication specialist for fire, fuels and aviation management, said one way Grant County citizens can help this fire season is following the public use restrictions.
They added that people need to avoid leaving their campfires unattended and report smoke to John Day Dispatch or 911.
“The basic rule of thumb is: If a fire is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave,” they said. “Also, check your vehicle and address worn brakes, clogged exhausts, underinflated or flat tires, poorly greased bearings, and ensure there are no dragging parts, trailer chains or tow straps. Clear your undercarriage of accumulated grass and weeds, which can easily take a spark. Carry a fire extinguisher in your vehicle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.