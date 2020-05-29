Blue Mountain District Ranger Robert Foxworth announced the signing of the Camp Lick Project Decision Notice.
The Malheur National Forest issued a Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Camp Lick Project on the Blue Mountain Ranger District.
The planning area encompasses approximately 40,000 acres and is located 10 miles northeast of John Day. The Camp Lick planning area is located in the Upper Camp Creek, Lower Camp Creek and Lick Creek subwatersheds that drain into the Middle Fork John Day River.
The Responsible Official, Malheur National Forest Supervisor Craig Trulock, signed the decision to implement Alternative 2 as modified on May 27.
For further information, contact Renee Hollowell, NEPA planner, Blue Mountain Ranger District, 431 Patterson Bridge Road, John Day, OR 97845, 541-575-3061 or renee.hollowell@usda.gov.
The Decision Notice/FONSI and other supporting documents are available on the Malheur National Forest website: fs.usda.gov/project/?project=46219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.