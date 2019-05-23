The Camp Valley Restoration Project Phase I will bring temporary area closures from mid-June to November 2019 along Forest Road 36, according to Blue Mountain Ranger District aquatics personnel.
This summer’s work will be phase one of two, focusing along Camp Creek near Cougar Creek and Trail Creek, at the confluence of Trail Creek and on Cottonwood Creek.
The purpose of this project is to improve riparian and aquatic habitat, including critical habitat for Endangered Species Act-listed Middle Columbia River steelhead. The goal of this project is to increase Middle Columbia River steelhead carrying capacity through increasing productivity for juvenile rearing and riparian plant communities within a tributary to the Middle Fork John Day River.
Travelers may encounter log trucks hauling trees along Forest Road 36, 3670 and 3650 from mid-June to early July. Trees will be tipped from the riparian habitat conservation area and used for instream restoration work. Instream restoration with heavy equipment will be done in Camp Creek, a tributary of the Middle Fork John Day River and in some of its tributaries from July 15 to Aug. 15. Planting and caging of hardwoods will occur October to November 2019.
For more information, call 541-575-3000 or visit fs.usda.gov/detailfull/malheur/landmanagement/?cid=STELPRD3817723&width=full.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.