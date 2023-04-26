Candidate Profile

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Prior local officer positions in the American Academy of Professional Coders and National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators
CANDIDATE STATEMENT: I have over 35 years of healthcare experience from the provider, administration, finance and insurance angles. I want to help find the balance between access to needed services and financial stability, while allowing the personalized care that our provider community delivers to remain intact.
ON THE ISSUES:
• Finances: The board, hospital administrators and the community should be continuously partnering to find the best way to support the services that are already offered, and explore adding new services if they are needed, wanted and financially viable.
• Specialists: Expanding services to include the types most commonly referred out of Grant County is always a consideration. I would never support removing any services without proof that they are no longer needed. At this time, there are none under consideration for termination.
• Growth: Keeping up with current medical technology and still being able to serve our community as it expands is a fine balance. Anticipating future needs will help us avoid hitting walls, and hopefully turn them into small speed bumps we can navigate together.
