Sheriff position will be on November ballot

Five Grant County positions are on the ballot in 2020, but only the race for sheriff is contested.

Incumbent Sheriff Glenn Palmer will face former undersheriff Todd McKinley, the director of Grant County Community Corrections. The race will appear on the November ballot because state law requires the position to be elected during the general election.

Also on the November ballot will be the county treasurer position, where incumbent Treasurer Julie Ellison is running unopposed.

Assessor David Thunell, County Commissioner Jim Hamsher and County Surveyor Michael Springer — all incumbents — are running unopposed for reelection and will appear on the May primary ballot.