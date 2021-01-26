Canyon City’s first city council meeting of the year got off to a lively start on Jan. 19.
Councilors Lisa Weigum and Russ Comer fended off criticism for each writing a letter to Grant County commissioners about revisiting Canyon City Mayor Steve Fischer’s decision to sign over the city’s $25,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to the county outside of a public meeting.
Fischer said each of the county commissioners reached out to him individually about signing over the city’s relief funds, which had to be obligated by Dec. 30.
He said the city had no “mechanism” to spend the money and request the state for reimbursement.
“So, the circumstances were leading up to the fact that we were going to lose that money,” he said.
He said Commissioner Sam Palmer was the first to suggest that he sign the money over to the county to finish the floors at the Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion.
He said he told Palmer that he would talk to the council when he had a chance, but the court members noted that he had to decide by Dec. 30.
Additionally, Fischer told the council that there was no guarantee that the city would get reimbursed for any money that they spent.
He said the city, at first, thought they were going to receive a check for $25,000 from the state.
“That didn’t happen,” he said. “That isn’t how they allocated that.”
He said Grant County Economic Development Director Tory Stinnett told the city they could turn the money over to Community Lending Works to set up a grant program for Canyon City businesses as Prairie City had. He said that did not work out because the city did not have an account they could write the money out of that they did not have budgeted.
“We had no mechanism to write out $25,000 to give it to somebody and then ask the state to give it back,” Fischer said.
Fischer said he did not intend to “shortchange” anybody in Canyon city.
“We weren’t going to take any of it for the city,” he said. “We didn’t need reimbursement. We didn’t need computers. We didn’t need more internet. We already had a consensus that it was going to go to the businesses. The check never came.”
Comer and Wiegum’s letters
Fischer said that he had “fires” to put out with Grant County Court because of letters that Councilors Comer and Weigum sent to the court.
He said letters sent by Comer and Weigum asking the court to consider using the funds to assist businesses and nonprofits in Canyon City created a liability for the town.
He said a county commissioner would be “coming up” with a letter from the county and city’s insurance company explaining why councilors must not send letters to other government agencies making “requests or demands.”
For her part, Weigum said she bumped into a county commissioner at a dinner party, and he told her to submit a letter to the court as a counselor-elect to request the county spend the money in Canyon City.
She told Fischer he had said that he would submit a request at the December meeting to the county to see if they could spend the money in Canyon City. Weigum said the commissioner had told her that Canyon City had not requested the court spend the money in the town.
Fischer said the commissioner had since told him that he is “new” and “unaware of his boundaries.” Fischer said, when he had brought up the funds to County Judge Scott Myers, Myers told him the court had allocated the funds.
Weigum said the city committed the money to the county on Dec. 9 and then had a meeting on Dec. 15. She said the county could have adjusted when they submitted for reimbursement before Dec. 30, the deadline to submit for reimbursement.
She said there should have been a consensus, to begin with, on how the city would spend the money that came from the city council.
Fischer asked the council to come up with a plan in case the state allocates the city additional relief funds.
Letter from the city’s insurance company
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher said he suggested Canyon City talk to their insurance company regarding how and when councilors speak out on issues with other government agencies.
He said in Prairie City, where he is the mayor, the city’s charter states the following when speaking to another government agency:
“If a council member appears before another government agency or organization to give a statement on an issue, the council member must state (a) whether the statement reflects personal opinion or is the official position of the city, and (b) whether the statement is supported by a majority of the council. If the council member is representing the city, the council member must support and advocate for the official city position on the issue rather than a personal viewpoint.”
Canyon City’s charter makes no such rule for its city councilors.
