Canyon City’s legacy is golden and rich with history, but the city’s future is just as precious this year.
Canyon City Mayor Steve Fischer talked about the repairs the city has completed through local efforts, the new people coming into town and taxes going down for residents in Canyon City. The park is one area that has a new addition planned.
“We are planning on annexing our park over on the north side of city hall, and we tore down the shop there and began culminating some ideas on what people would like to see there,” Fischer said. “So far, we understand that people want to have a spot to put a band, but there are a lot of different ideas to consider.”
As of now, the city is working on finding a mason to repair a rock wall that is on the city hall side of Sels Brewery and making it safe. The project has been budgeted, and with a mason that just moved into Canyon City, it seems the project has potential to finish this summer.
The city has also focused on working on the Nugget and Inland street bridges and making repairs. The Inland bridge was the first to receive repairs and an upgrade this past August. The 27-foot long, two-lane bridge saw repairs made after passing logs damaged the bridge during flooding in April. The bridge was also raised 2 feet higher for protection.
For Fischer, this project highlighted the strength in completing a project this big using local resources and people, which saved money for the city. To repair the bridge, the city was approved for a federal grant for $1.13 million with a match of $130,000. The city turned the grant down because of the match needed.
The city then decided to fix the bridge themselves and got an estimate of $76,500 for the job.
“We got the whole thing done for just over $61,000, paved and everything,” Fischer said. “To me, it just goes to show what you can do if you use the people and resources that you have around you, and the county helped us out tremendously because they paid for half of the project.”
The county helped since Inland Street bridge is needed to provide access for residents at the north end of Humbolt Street and to bus students to Humbolt Elementary School.
The Nugget bridge is the next project that will be started in the near future. Fischer said the city was hoping to get the project finished this year, but the city will be ready for the state grant they plan to apply for in 2021.
When it comes to finances, the city recently paid off two 40-year bonds with one to improve the water system and the other to improve the sewer system.
“We paid them up a year early so Canyon City can look at a little less in local taxes on the town,” Fischer said.
A big goal the city plans to accomplish is putting in a new reservoir to provide the best water in the best way possible for the city, according to Fischer.
“We are looking into a new reservoir because these (current reservoirs) are so old, and we had done temporary repairs a time or two, but it’s not holding anymore,” Fischer said.
The city is looking into a single reservoir and filter system that will replace two reservoirs. Fischer said the city received a $20,000 grant for planning. Like Inland bridge, the plan is to pay for the project in house and not raise taxes or get another bond, according to Fischer.
“We are doing the best we can with the resources we have to take on one project at a time and get it done,” Fischer said. “Our plan is to stay focused and keep our streets good, keep the infrastructure maintained and it’s working.”
The city has also seen growth with four new homes built in the last year and a half and contractors looking to build more on Canyon Mountain Heights. While more people are moving in, Fischer said an important focus for the city is to maintain a small city and hometown feel.
“People are building around here, and they are retiring here and they tell me that they like this small town feel,” Fischer said.
With so much accomplished, Fischer said he has the best city council and workers who helped and cooperated to complete big projects, and he is excited to see new construction and new people.
“New people scare some of the local people because they are city people, but the idea is that these people live in the city that really aren’t city people by heart and want to live in a small town when they retire and get out of the city,” said Fischer.
