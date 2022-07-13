CANYON CITY — A long-forgotten housing development on Elkhorn Street in Canyon City is springing back to life again and could add over 40 homes to the community.
Canyon Mountain heights is a 31-acre subdivision that was started 20 years ago but stagnated for well over a decade following the construction of a small number of homes. Then, earlier this year, the property was purchased by local steel-frame homebuilder Bruce Ward and his wife, Kimberly, along with other financial backers for $675,000.
Ward’s first connection to the development came two years ago, when he purchased a pair of lots with plans to build on them. That led to a fair amount of buzz from residents in the area.
“All of a sudden, people were paying attention,” Ward said. “You wouldn’t really go up that road unless you’re coming down from the airport the back way. You wouldn’t just accidentally drive by that subdivision.”
The original developer of the subdivision in 2002 was an individual from Salem. Initially, the subdivision was broken down into 60 tax lots before being redrawn into 48 lots due to concerns that the lot sizes weren’t large enough.
Ward surveyed the land after his acquisition of the property and found four lots that were unbuildable for various reasons. One of the lots on the property spans 15 acres on the back hillside of the subdivision and acts as a buffer. Following the survey, 43 buildable lots were advertised for sale within the subdivision.
Ward said acquiring that 15-acre buffer lot with the rest of the subdivision was very important to the project. The lot is steeply sloped, and his main concern was that building on it might lead to erosion that would impact the houses below it.
Lots in Canyon Mountain Heights range in size between 8,000 and 20,000 square feet. The prices will fall between $25,000 and $75,000 each, depending on size and location.
“I think my pricing is very fair right now, considering I break it down by the square foot. I think the price of these lots is comparable to what real estate was in 2018,” Ward said.
“I’m not going to try to make a fortune on this. If I was going to be rich it would’ve happened years ago. I’m just happy to have a project that I can make a little bit of money and people can afford it because it’s tough right now, especially for young families.”
Nine lots have already been sold in addition to the 10 homes that were in the development previously. Ward has also started building the future home of Louis Dix, the new superintendent of the Grant School District. Dix purchased the first lot from Ward following his acquisition of the subdivision.
Getting from that initial purchase of a pair of lots two years ago to now owning the entire development and selling developed lots wouldn’t have happened if a partnership with previous investors for Ward to manage the property hadn’t fallen apart.
“It got to be the 11th hour (and) two of the investors were saying, ‘We’re not so sure that the end game is here. How are we going to make our money and how is Bruce going to make money?’ So it fell apart.”
Not long after that partnership fell through, however, Ward got a call from a friend in Salem he’s known for 50 years who had heard about the project and wanted to help with funding for the development.
“This thing just fell right back into my lap,” Ward said. “It could not have been a better fit for me. I couldn’t be luckier that I found the players that I’ve found.”
Making a neighborhood
Lots in Canyon Mountain Heights will have a declaration of covenants, conditions and restrictions. The CC&R’s don’t mean the development will fall under a homeowners’ association, however, and Ward said there won’t be any fees or dues required to reside in the subdivision.
“Some people say, ‘We’re in rural Eastern Oregon and why do we want to live in a subdivision like Salem or Portland?’ Well, there are a lot of people that want to live in a subdivision with nice, well-kept homes. Not everybody wants a 5-acre tract,” Ward said.
Despite the CC&Rs, Ward said potential homebuyers aren’t locked into the steel-framed homes he typically builds and can hire their own builders following the purchase of a lot.
“We still have to have an oversight on what they’re building,” he added. “On the east side of the street they have to be one-story homes so you aren’t blocking the view (of Canyon Mountain) on the west side.”
Ward said every lot in the planned subdivision has a view of the mountain.
Putting it all together
Ward thinks he’ll find a ready market among people wanting to leave the city for the small town lifestyle to be found in Grant County.
“People are just sick and tired of the big city,” he said. “Even ... in Pendleton, the traffic drives me nuts. I lived in Salem for four years and commuted to Portland and Seattle, and I just can’t stand it. People want to live like we do.”
Ward said he recognizes some local residents are leery of outsiders, but he doesn’t think they have anything to worry about.
“I made a comment once and I said, ‘You know, the next person who comes to our community and loves it as much as I do or loves it as much as the very first person who ever came to this community has every right to be here and as much of a right as I did or the first guy, as long as you’re here and you’re contributing in a positive way.”
Ward said he got pushback for those comments, with people saying not to encourage others to move into the area.
“Why wouldn’t they love it?” was Ward’s response. “Why wouldn’t they want to live here? I do, you do. As long as they’re contributing. Let’s welcome people here to live our lifestyle, but don’t try to change us.”
“We need diversity and we need fresh thoughts, but in a positive way to improve our lifestyle,” he added.
There are some previous homeowners in the area that have concerns about the development of the land because they haven’t had neighbors for years, according to Ward.
Ward said that was inevitable and if he hadn’t started developing that land, somebody else would have. “I’m trying to be as understanding as I can but I have to make this thing work,” he said.
A boost for Canyon City
Talk of adding over 40 homes to a community the size of Canyon City is bound to draw attention. Canyon City has a population of 694 residents following the last count in 2020.
That many new occupied homes mean increased property tax revenue for Canyon City and increased spending throughout the county.
Canyon City Mayor Steve Fischer said the subdivision is going to be a welcome addition to his town.
“Oh, it’s wonderful for Canyon City,” he said. “What we try to do is make it easier to build here. We don’t have additional fees and permitting and things like that, other than your state-required building permits, where John Day has different fees and different requirements. For Canyon City, it’s going to be a boon.”
Fischer said the goal of the city is to make homebuilding an affordable endeavor.
“All the system development charges are included with those lots,” he added. “If you build anywhere else in Canyon City, those system development charges are about $3,600. In John Day, they’re $7,400. We’ve tried to keep the costs down in Canyon City to promote growth here.”
Fischer also commended the time and effort Ward has put into both advertising and cleaning up the lots prior to sale.
“He’s advertising it and he’s promoting it very well,” he said. “There is more interest in it than there has been in years. For Canyon City, this is terrific.”
