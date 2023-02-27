Canyon City city hall

Canyon City has put together a package of loans and grants totaling almost $4 million to fix the city’s ailing water system. Local water bills will go up starting April 1, 2023, to pay off the loans.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

CANYON CITY — Canyon City residents will see their water rates rise on April 1, and it is no April Fool’s joke.

The city has put together just under $4 million in grants, loans and forgivable loans to improve its ailing water system.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.