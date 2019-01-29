Officer Zachary D. Carpenter received his police officer certification Jan. 25 at the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards Training in Salem.
As a member of Basic Police Class 384, Carpenter was among 40 graduating at the police academy after 16 weeks of coursework.
Carpenter is an officer with the Bandon Police Department, where he started work in April of 2018.
He was a corrections deputy at the Grant County Jail in Canyon City from 2015 through April 2018 and was a reserve officer with the John Day Police Department from November 2017 through April 2018.
He is the son of Jim and Angel Carpenter of John Day and is a 2012 graduate of Grant Union High School in John Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.