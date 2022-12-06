JOHN DAY — Grant County takes care of its own.
Nowhere is that spirit of neighbor helping neighbor more evident than in the Carrie Young Memorial Dinner and Auction, which raises money each winter to warm the hearts — and hearths — of the county’s most vulnerable seniors.
This year’s event, held at the John Day Elks Lodge on Friday, Dec. 2, set a new record by raising more than $60,000, over $10,000 more than last year, according to a preliminary tally provided by chief organizer Lucie Immoos.
Now in its 30th year, the event honors the memory of Immoos’ sister, who died in a car wreck at the age of 32. After her passing, Young’s family discovered she had been quietly buying Christmas presents for some of the residents at the nursing home where she worked, and they decided to keep that tradition going.
The effort started small in 1993, with Immoos passing the hat for donations at her workplace. But the idea soon caught on, and the Carrie Young Memorial has grown into a major social event and a cherished community cause.
Last Friday, more than 200 people filled the Elks Lodge to dine on plates of spaghetti and bid on 167 glittering gift baskets filled with items donated by local businesses or purchased with cash contributions from area residents. There was also a live auction and raffles for several prizes, including a hand-tooled saddle, a gun and a load of firewood.
The money goes to provide basic necessities, and a few simple luxuries, to elderly Grant County residents with limited resources.
“So many people around here logged or ranched (for a living), and there’s no pension for logging or ranching,” Immoos said. “And they struggle.”
Every resident of Grant County’s three senior living facilities gets some personal toiletries and a new towel, washcloth and sheet set. They also get to submit wish lists for “extras.” For some, that might be a pair of slippers or a bathrobe. For others, it might be a restaurant gift certificate or a Western novel — or the makings of a nightcap.
Last year, for instance, a woman who enjoys the occasional margarita got a bottle of tequila and a jug of mixer. Then there was the gentleman who asked for a supply of Coors Light — the little 8-ounce cans.
This year, one man has requested a fifth of rum.
As far as Immoos is concerned, whatever makes the residents happy is fine with her.
“They need to be happy,” she said. “They’re living their last days.”
As the Carrie Young Memorial grew, it expanded to include vulnerable old folks outside of nursing homes and assisted living centers — people who were still living independently but needed a little help to get through the winter.
They get things like grocery store gift certificates, heating oil and firewood.
And while some of the people the event has helped in the past have dropped off the Carrie Young Christmas list, either because they’ve passed on or because their circumstances have improved, the need will always be there. Immoos is constantly hearing about seniors who could use her help.
“I’ve got a piece of paper taped to the side of my computer,” she said.
But so far, at least, the generosity of Grant County residents has kept pace with the need, and the Carrie Young Memorial Dinner and Auction is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
John Day Mayor-elect Heather Rookstool, who attended Friday’s event with her family, said she’s been coming for 22 years.
“I love what it does for the elders in our community,” she said.
Her counterpart from Prairie City, Mayor-elect Scott Officer, was there as well.
“I try to make it every year,” he said. “I knew (Carrie Young) back from when I was a kid.”
Looking around at how many Grant County residents had braved icy roads to attend this year’s Carrie Young Memorial, he summed up the event’s enduring appeal — and its enduring source of support.
“Lucie (Immoos) and her family have helped an immeasurable amount of people. It’s just turned into a big thing,” Officer said.
“Our county comes out when it’s time to step up to the plate,” he added. “It always has. Small town, USA.”
