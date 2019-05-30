A Baker City woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing more than $20,000 worth of property in Prairie City.
Heather Dawn Lee Carter, 31, pleaded guilty May 23 to aggravated first-degree theft, first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and computer crime in Grant Count Circuit Court. Counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of computer crime were dismissed.
She was also sentenced to three years post-prison supervision and ordered to pay $21,450 in restitution to Michael Voigt. A restitution document filed in court indicates the amount is for electric pipe threading and other tools.
A July 2, 2018, indictment accused Carter of stealing tools from Voigt as well as a wedding dress, golf clubs, toys and other items worth more than $1,000 from Anna Holroyd between Dec. 25, 2017, and May 1, 2018, at a resident on River Road in Prairie City and attempting to sell the property on eBay.
Carter was also given a concurrent sentence the same day after pleading guilty to first-degree failure to appear for missing an Oct. 4, 2018, court date.
Another defendant, Thomas Pifher, 56, of Haines was indicted on the same charges as Carter for the same incidents. A statewide warrant was issued for his arrest Oct. 4, 2018.
