Grant-Harney County CASA requested funding for two staff members in Grant County Court Jan. 22 as the organization sees a surge in children in the court system.
Hanna Hinman, the executive director, said the 18 court appointed volunteers are meeting the needs of 65 children between Grant and Harney counties. Grant County, added Hinman, works with slightly more than half of those children.
Hinman said there is a strong correlation between joblessness and neglect, and neglect makes up a majority of the cases the organization sees.
“CASA is historically understaffed,” explained Hinman.
Hinman requested an immediate infusion of $7,500 and two years of subsequent funding of $7,500 after that. She said she is looking for funding from other areas too, including Harney County.
Hinman said the position starts in July, and the purpose of getting county funding is twofold. The money would indeed offset costs, but more importantly, according to Hinman, she wants to “leverage” the county dollars to get more funding elsewhere. Hinman said the program coordinator would primarily supervise volunteers.
The other paid position is for an administrative assistant, and the duties would mostly consist of data entry. Hinman said the program coordinator would also enter data as well.
“Three years of funding demonstrates ongoing local support,” said Hinman.
County Judge Scott Myers said the court could not commit to three years of funding.
“We need more breathing room on making a decision today,” he said.
Commissioner Jim Hamsher commended the work CASA does in the community. He said funding is an important decision and that the court would need a specific budget line to make a three-year commitment.
Myers moved to table the issue, and both Hamsher and commissioner Sam Palmer concurred. Hamsher added that funding from the court to CASA last year represents the court’s support.
Fairgrounds to get oil heaters
The county court decided that oil will fuel the new heating system for the pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
While the county previously advised Fair Manager Mindy Winegar to look for bids for propane as a heating source, Myers pointed out the liability of propane and said the court should move forward with what he said was the safer option.
“Propane explodes while stove oil burns,” Myers said.
Palmer said, while he initially saw propane as the source that would yield a better return on the county’s investment, he said the caveat he did not take into consideration is that the fairgrounds only has to heat the pavilion in the winter months. Thus, he said, oil is the better source.
The court voted 2-1 for oil.
Winegar also proposed funding for a storage building and picnic area. She said the lack of storage space is a hardship.
Myers said the court had reviewed such a request five to six years ago. Winegar said she needed approval from the court, given the ongoing construction on the pavilion. The court moved forward on the storage building with a picnic shade area, and Winegar will go to the John Day Planning Commission Feb. 18 for approval.
Winegar updated the court on the Oregon Fairs Association annual convention she attended earlier this month. She said two more carnival companies closed, and the closures impacted at least eight other county fairs. Winegar said she has reached out to multiple carnival companies for Grant County’s carnival later this year.
Winegar said the county fairgrounds is asking the 2020 state legislature for $25,000 for operating costs. She said the fairgrounds received $53,000 through the state lottery. Winegar said the operating costs for the county fair are $120,000.
Regional law enforcement training center
The court voted to move forward on potentially converting the old Strawberry Mountain Beef building into a regional law enforcement training center.
The court will enter into a memorandum of understanding with Old West Credit Union, who owns the building, to explore other funding options.
Palmer, who introduced the item to the court, said the facility could be used by multiple law enforcement agencies. The commissioner said the county’s volunteer search and rescue team has used the building for training over the years. He said the team could potentially use the facility as a command center.
Palmer said the training center would bring other benefits to the community, from increased commerce to local businesses to a more significant law enforcement presence in the area.
In other Grant County Court news:
• The court approved Library Director Vicki Bond’s request to purchase additional shelving. Bond and Kathy Smith, library treasurer, requested $11,770.
• The court voted to uphold the Planning Commission’s decision that denied Windy Canyon Ranch owner Phillip Wirth’s application to build a house on his ranch on Nov. 26.
The Planning Commission denied the application, stating the non-farming partitions would alter the stability of the land.
Rancher Rick Valet, who has cattle on the land, said he supported the commission’s decision to deny the application. According to Valet, the house, which Wirth had intended to build at the bottom of Rim Rock Canyon, would impact ranching and elk habitat.
• The court moved to retain attorney Dominic Carrillo for union negotiations.
• The court approved a 1.66% cost of living wage increase. Julie Ellison, county treasurer, said the sheriff’s union minimum increase is 1%.
