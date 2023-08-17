JOHN DAY — Ride-4-Life, a group of a dozen motorcyclists who are Catholic parishioners in the churches within the Diocese of Baker, made their first pro-life ride through eastern Oregon on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with a stop in John Day for lunch at St Elizabeth.

The plan, according to the group's leader, Father Saji Thomas, of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Redmond, was to start the ride from Bend on Wednesday morning and make stops in Redmond, Prineville, John Day, Baker and finally Ontario, where they planned to have an hour-long silent prayer Thursday morning near a Planned Parenthood clinic in the city. 

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

