Father Saji Thomas, Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Baker and pastor for St. Thomas in Redmond, helped organize the Ride-4-Life pro-life motorcycle ride from Bend to Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The group stopped in John Day for lunch at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church on Canyon Boulevard.
Ride-4-Life, Catholic parishioners and motorcyclists attending churches within the Diocese of Baker, made their first pro-life ride through eastern Oregon on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with a stop in John Day on their way to Ontario.
JOHN DAY — Ride-4-Life, a group of a dozen motorcyclists who are Catholic parishioners in the churches within the Diocese of Baker, made their first pro-life ride through eastern Oregon on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with a stop in John Day for lunch at St Elizabeth.
The plan, according to the group's leader, Father Saji Thomas, of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Redmond, was to start the ride from Bend on Wednesday morning and make stops in Redmond, Prineville, John Day, Baker and finally Ontario, where they planned to have an hour-long silent prayer Thursday morning near a Planned Parenthood clinic in the city.
