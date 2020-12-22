A Grant County teenager has been sentenced to several years in prison after a string of thefts.
Austin Catron, 19, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for crimes committed in Grant County between September 2019 and February 2020, according to court documents.
On Dec. 10, Catron pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree theft, one count of third-degree theft, two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of harassment constituting domestic violence, one count of third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree theft, according to court documents.
Catron was also sentenced to 12 months of post-prison supervision and to pay restitution for all charges including the charges that were dismissed. Catron was ordered to have no contact with the victims associated with the charges.
Catron will also serve 15 days in the Grant County Jail on a charge of domestic violence, according to court documents.
Twenty-two counts of theft or burglary related charges, 11 counts of criminal trespass, 18 counts of criminal conspiracy, six counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, four counts of criminal mischief and one count of assault were dismissed in a plea agreement, according to Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter.
