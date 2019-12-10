Community Counseling Center is acquiring new tools that will help push the Zero Suicide initiative.
Question, Persuade and Respond is one new technique, and Assessing and Managing Suicide Risk is another that will be taught to CCS employees for suicide prevention. Once taught, these techniques can be taught to other health providers in the community.
QPR will help people understand what they can do when they see somebody with suicidal expressions.
“Sometimes people think they are incompetent or they downplay the significance of somebody expressing suicidal tendencies,” said CCS Director Kimberly Lindsay. “QPR is a short effective intervention that lays out for folks what to do.”
Lindsay said these programs will assist CCS with the development of the training, screening, assessment and staffing around suicide awareness.
In informing the public about suicide and suicide prevention, CCS brought in people from the Suicide Prevention Alliance to speak with the community and somebody from Lines for Life spoke to the community and worked with CCS staff.
QPR will be available to other members of the health community in 18 months while all the ASMR will be available by mid-2020. These programs will be taught within CCS first and then shared with the public.
