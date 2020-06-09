People who have not completed the 2020 Census may do so online or via telephone.
To respond online, visit 2020census.gov and click "Respond." Complete the online form, ensuring to include everyone who lives in the household.
People without internet access can call 1-844-330-2020 for English or 1-844-468-2020 for Spanish.
