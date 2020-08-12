The 2020 Census is underway, and events in Long Creek and Prairie City will help people complete the process.
People who need help completing their Census forms can attend events from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 13 at 250 Hardisty St. near city hall in Long Creek, or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at the park on Bridge Street near city hall in Prairie City.
