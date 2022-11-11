PRAIRIE CITY — A steadfast commitment to preserving freedom.
That is a quality shared by American veterans new and old, Richard Friese said in a speech during a Veterans Day ceremony at the old Texaco station in Prairie City.
PRAIRIE CITY — A steadfast commitment to preserving freedom.
That is a quality shared by American veterans new and old, Richard Friese said in a speech during a Veterans Day ceremony at the old Texaco station in Prairie City.
Friese, a member of Prairie City American Legion Post No. 106, really drove home the meaning of the holiday, adding that just exercising the freedoms we all have as Americans is in itself an act of defending those freedoms.
Veterans Day is the day in which we honor those whose sacrifices have allowed us to have and exercise the freedoms we all enjoy and, at times, take for granted. Prairie City American Legion Post No. 106 spent the chilly morning of Friday, Nov. 11, doing just that.
A color guard and small rifle salute detail composed of post members descended on the old Texaco station on Front Street in Prairie City for a short ceremony that reminded those in attendance of the sacrifices veterans have made in securing our way of life. The speech given by Friese opened the ceremony at 11 a.m.
Post No. 106 Commander Ed Negus then ordered the seven-man, three-volley salute detail to aim before three separate orders to fire in salute of veterans. Following the ceremony, the detail was dismissed and made their way to the Prairie City American Legion Post, where they exchanged stories of their exploits during their own stretches in the military.
While that ceremony was going on, another ceremony honoring veterans was taking place at the memorial flags at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day. Bob Van Voorhis gave a brief speech, and a rifle salute was performed by John Day American Legion Post No. 77. Ed Heiple played taps at the ceremony.
A lunch of biscuits and stew was served to veterans and their families at the John Day Elks Lodge following the ceremony at the Seventh Street Complex.
Negus was appreciative of the turnout for the ceremony in Prairie City and mentioned that he was happy fears that he wouldn’t have enough people to perform the ceremony weren’t realized. “I appreciate everyone showing up. I always worry we won’t have enough guys, and you see what we got,” he said.
Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day and marked the end of major hostilities during the First World War. Hostilities ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
Grant County is home to an unusually high number of veterans. In the last census, some 744 individuals — nearly 13% of county residents — identified themselves as veterans. Nationally, veterans make up just over 7% of the population.
Reporter
Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.