Well, fall is in the air, and aren’t we lucky to live in Grant County where fall is an absolutely beautiful time of year!
Along with the cooler weather and leaves changing, fall also means that it is time for our annual Chamber Installation Dinner.
This year’s dinner will be held at the John Day Elks Lodge on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Happy hour will be from 5-6 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The menu will be either tri-tip or salmon, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad bar, rolls and apple crisp for dessert. If you plan to attend, please call the chamber office (541-575-0547) and let us know if you want the tri-tip or salmon. We need to have a count for the cooks by Sept. 25.
We will be installing new board members Kim Randleas and Vicki Cunningham and introducing our new Executive Committee and current board members. Jack Southworth has agreed to be our master of ceremonies, and we will have several guest speakers presenting important information about “The Future of Grant County.” We hope you plan to attend!
The new chamber committees have been appointed and are working hard. The new budget has been adopted and the Marketing Committee is developing an exciting new marketing plan for Grant County! Our Events Committee will be planning some fun events in the coming months, and the committee working on the Conestoga Wagon is working hard to update and improve the beautiful wagon at the Dixie Viewpoint, just to name a few things we are doing.
Our coupon packets for our visitors have been completed and were given to the 80 Oregon museum curators who were here for their conference earlier this week.
First Friday for September was a carnival theme and was very well attended. It was a fun evening! Thanks to all of you who supported your participating downtown merchants. Next month will be the pumpkin hunt, so put it on your calendar and plan to attend!
The Downtown Merchants are planning a Halloween Haunt this year. How fun is that! There will be costume contests and treats for the kids from 3-8 p.m. on Halloween. The Corner Cup will light their fire pits, and the downtown will be hopping! Stay tuned for more information about this fun event!
Our chamber meeting for this month was held on Sept. 5, and due to the installation dinner, our next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 17.
If you’re not a Chamber member, please think about joining!
Happy fall!
