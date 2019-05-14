Hello Grant County,
Isn’t Grant County beautiful in the springtime? I think so, and that is what I am hearing from many of the visitors that are stopping by the Chamber office.
First Friday was a hit again this month! Several people came out to enjoy the scavenger hunt. Congratulations to Karen Johnston for winning the gift basket. Next month, First Friday will be a poker walk. Mark your calendars for Friday, June 7.
Our tourist season officially opened May 1. Kam Wah Chung is already seeing more visitors than they saw this time last year, and the Sheep Rock Unit of the John Day Fossil Beds is expecting a big year as well. Make sure to let visitors know about our wonderful local museums. The folks at the Grant County Historical Museum, the Ranch and Rodeo Museum and DeWitt Museum and Depot Park work very hard to preserve our history for future generations. If you haven’t visited our local treasures, you should!
The Seneca Oyster Feed and 62 Days are right around the corner. For other events, check the calendar on our website: gcoregonlive.com. We try to list everything that is going on. If you know of something that is not on the calendar, let us know so we can get it on there.
The June Chamber Board meeting will be held Thursday, May 16. The board meets at the Chamber office at 10:30 a.m. and the no-host luncheon is held at the Outpost at 12 p.m.; everyone is welcome to attend. Our guest speaker will be Genevieve Perdue, conservation specialist from the Blue Mountain Land Trust. We hope to see you there!
