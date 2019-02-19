Hello Grant County,
Did you know that the Chamber
has a Facebook page? If you haven’t
“liked” us, please do! We are at
Grant County Oregon Chamber of
Commerce. We will be doing some
contests soon, so check us out and
you could win some Grant County
Greenbacks!
Our February Chamber meeting is
Thursday, February 21st. The Board
meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Chamber
office and the no-host luncheon is at
12 p.m. at the Outpost Pizza,
Pub & Grill.
Kim Randleas will be sharing
exciting news about a new Center
for the Arts that is in the works.
This is the time of year we secure
sponsors for our newsletter and
banner ads on our website; we have
a couple sponsor spots available for
both. The cost is $200/year; if you
are interested, please call Tammy at
the Chamber office, 541-575-0547.
We would like to welcome Apricot
Apiaries as new members! Matt
Allen and Liz Lovelock are based in
Kimberly. Check them out on our
website or Facebook.
If you’re not a member of the Grant
County Chamber of Commerce, we
would love to talk to you about
joining. Call the Chamber office, or
talk to one of our directors, Bruce
Ward, Jerry Franklin, Greg Armstrong,
Shannon Adair, Taci Philbrook, Dave
Driscoll, Elaine Eisenbraun, Sally
Knowles or Amber Wright.
It seems like we had a short spring,
and now it’s winter again! Well, I’m not
going to complain - it’s one of the nice
things about living in Grant County!
And, the snowmobilers are happy!
We have been working on a
design for a billboard on the
freeway near Ontario, and we are
waiting for one to open up between
Portland and the Coast. You can
check out the preliminary design on
our Facebook page and watch out!
More people will be heading for
Grant County!
We hope to see you Thursday!
