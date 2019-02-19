Hello Grant County,

Did you know that the Chamber

has a Facebook page? If you haven’t

“liked” us, please do! We are at

Grant County Oregon Chamber of

Commerce. We will be doing some

contests soon, so check us out and

you could win some Grant County

Greenbacks!

Our February Chamber meeting is

Thursday, February 21st. The Board

meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Chamber

office and the no-host luncheon is at

12 p.m. at the Outpost Pizza,

Pub & Grill.

Kim Randleas will be sharing

exciting news about a new Center

for the Arts that is in the works.

This is the time of year we secure

sponsors for our newsletter and

banner ads on our website; we have

a couple sponsor spots available for

both. The cost is $200/year; if you

are interested, please call Tammy at

the Chamber office, 541-575-0547.

We would like to welcome Apricot

Apiaries as new members! Matt

Allen and Liz Lovelock are based in

Kimberly. Check them out on our

website or Facebook.

If you’re not a member of the Grant

County Chamber of Commerce, we

would love to talk to you about

joining. Call the Chamber office, or

talk to one of our directors, Bruce

Ward, Jerry Franklin, Greg Armstrong,

Shannon Adair, Taci Philbrook, Dave

Driscoll, Elaine Eisenbraun, Sally

Knowles or Amber Wright.

It seems like we had a short spring,

and now it’s winter again! Well, I’m not

going to complain - it’s one of the nice

things about living in Grant County!

And, the snowmobilers are happy!

We have been working on a

design for a billboard on the

freeway near Ontario, and we are

waiting for one to open up between

Portland and the Coast. You can

check out the preliminary design on

our Facebook page and watch out!

More people will be heading for

Grant County!

We hope to see you Thursday!

Tammy Bremner is the manager of the Grant County Chamber of Commerce.

