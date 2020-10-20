The Grant County Chamber of Commerce regained its nonprofit status last week after losing it four years ago.
During a joint John Day City Council and Grant County Court work session Oct. 14, John Day City Manager Nick Green told the court about the chamber’s lack of nonprofit status, and the chamber members at the meeting said they were unaware they lost the status.
The IRS website also has the chamber listed in the Auto-Revocation list, a list of organizations whose federal tax-exempt status were automatically revoked for not filing a Form 990-series return or notice for three consecutive years. The IRS uses Form 990 as the primary tool for gathering information about tax-exempt organizations such as nonprofits.
The chamber’s tax-exempt status was revoked on Nov. 15, 2019, according to the IRS webpage.
The chamber responded quickly after the joint work session.
“The Grant County Chamber reinstated their nonprofit status yesterday (Oct. 15),” said Secretary of State’s Legislative and Communications Director Andrea Chiapella. “It is not uncommon for an entity to go inactive, particularly if there is organizational change, outside events or other external forces that take time and attention. Regardless of the reason, the chamber is active.”
Even though the chamber has been reinstated as a nonprofit in Oregon, Chiapella said what they do at the state level doesn’t impact the IRS process.
The IRS website states that organizations that were eligible to file Form 990-EZ, which was the last form the chamber filed, or 990-N for the three years that caused their revocation may have their tax-exempt status retroactively reinstated to the date of revocation. To qualify, the chamber cannot have had their tax-exempt status automatically revoked previously.
The chamber would have to submit Form 1023, Form 1023-EZ, Form 1024 or Form 1024-A with the appropriate user fee no later than 15 months after the chamber appeared on the revocation list on the IRS website.
“In addition, the IRS will not impose the Section 6652© penalty for failure to file annual returns for the three consecutive taxable years that caused the organization to be revoked if the organization is retroactively reinstated under this procedure,” according to the IRS website.
Tammy Bremner, the chamber office manager, said at the conclusion of the study session Oct. 14 that the chamber was going to meet Oct. 15 and come up with an action plan. The chamber discussed how to deal with the nonprofit status during an executive session.
Bremner said she was unaware the chamber nonprofit status had been revoked and did not receive any notices. Bremner said the IRS sent a notice to the chamber, according to their website regarding the tax-exempt status, but she did not receive it.
Bremner said more work at the chamber and events in her personal life led to the mishap.
“I don’t want to make excuses, but (I) was definitely busy,” she said. “We had the eclipse, and then some things happened in my personal life, and it has been very busy since then. It’s gotten much busier here, and I just let it get through the crack. This board has become so much more active than the past, and I focused on other things and let it slip through the cracks.”
Chamber President Sherrie Rinninger said they talked to their accountant, Solutions CPAs, and developed a plan to move forward and signed a power of attorney.
Rininger said she was told the problem can be resolved.
“We don’t want to underplay it because we feel it’s very serious, but we were happy to hear that it’s not the end of the world,” Bremner said.
Bremner said the chamber has all the financial documents from the missing years to provide to the IRS if needed.
“Anyone can look at our records at any time...” Rinninger said. “There’s nothing funny going on. This was an oversight.”
Now that all the chamber members are aware of the problem, Rininger and Bremner doubt this will happen again.
“We will continue to work hard to promote tourism and do the best we can do,” Rininger said. “This is a hiccup, and we are going to move on.”
Concerns about the chamber and transparency were brought to the Grant County Court by the John Day City Council during their work session. Green said a concern from the council was a lack of standard procedure for managing the transient room tax funds, so in May, the city requested the chamber provide the city with audited financial statements of the TRT.
“There’s tension in areas where there probably shouldn’t be, and one of those areas is how the funds have been collected and expended,” Green said.
He said the chamber initially stated they would provide the financial documents and audits during a work session on May 21, but when they came to the meeting, the chamber said they did not have them.
Green said the city was going to request copies of the chamber’s tax statements from the IRS to see what had been reported in their 990s, but the city then learned the chamber lost its nonprofit status and tax-exempt status.
He said he is not making accusations and that people volunteer for the board, but what the city would like to understand is the return on investment with the TRT and how those dollars are accounted for.
John Day City Councilor Shannon Adair said the city wants to make sure the TRT money coming in is being spent effectively to bring tourism to the county. She added that she does not know if it would have gotten to this level if the city could have seen where the funds were spent when they requested the records.
Bremner said during the study session, when Green requested information, the chamber provided it and that she was not aware the nonprofit status had been revoked.
She said, when the chamber was asked for audited figures, they told the city they did not have an audit. The agreement with the county to accept the TRT funds, Ordinance 2012-04, states the chamber will make its records available to the county and the county’s auditing process, but Bremner said the county has not asked for the records.
