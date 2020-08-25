Grant County Chamber of Commerce installed a new president who is continuing the work of tourism in the county.
Sherrie Rininger, who was installed during the July 16 Chamber meeting, said she is excited for the opportunity to visit people and business owners around the county.
“I want to go out to Long Creek, Kimberly and the outer realms of the county to find out if the chamber can do something to help bring people to your town,” Rininger said.
She said her goal is to see the chamber thrive, help as many businesses as possible and enhance tourism in the county.
Rininger added that tourism has not been easy with the pandemic, but she wants to make sure when people walk into the chamber office, people feel at home and are taken care of.
“That’s what happens now, but I want that to continue,” Rininger said. “I looked at some of the writing in the log books and it’s always in there of how helpful and friendly we are.”
An important item Rininger would like to see people realize is that, while the chamber office is in John Day, they are here to serve the entire county.
“If a business in Prairie City needs help, we’ll be there with a grant,” Rininger said. “If a place in Long Creek needs fixing up, we’ll be there with a grant. Although some people think our grants are not very big, most people are very thankful for what we can do for them.”
Rininger said she believes that Grant County has one of the better chambers in supporting the county, events, businesses and advertising for them.
Rininger said she has a lot of passion in the chamber and would like people to know she is available to talk with regarding ideas, solutions, requests and more.
“Please feel free to reach out to me,” Rininger said. “I will listen and I will take it into consideration. No matter how big or small it is, they’ll have my ears.”
