The Grant County Chamber of Commerce is working with a consulting firm to develop a new logo, brand and marketing plan for Grant County.
To help determine what best describes the county, the chamber is asking local residents to complete a quick survey.
Answer the nine branding questions at surveymonkey.com/r/N56TCKQ.
For more information, call the chamber at 541-575-0547.
