A bill in the Oregon Senate would prohibit school resource officers.
Although it appears unlikely to move forward, John Day Police Chief Mike Durr, who serves as a resource officer at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School, said the proposal gave him time to reflect on the importance of the program for himself and the students.
Senate Bill 238, which would ban school districts from approving contracts to have law enforcement in schools, currently sits in the Education Committee, but committee chair Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland, said Feb. 25 that he would not allow such a bill to move forward.
Durr is glad the proposal seems doomed. He said the bill is a bad idea.
Although his job as a school resource officer is primarily ensuring the safety of the students, his role goes far beyond that.
Durr said he is also a resource to the staff and the position gives him a chance to meet as many students as possible.
"It helps me get right with them, and they feel way more comfortable," Durr said. "It shows them that we're not the monster that we are sometimes portrayed to be recently in the media."
Durr said getting to know students and teaching them what his job entails helps build trust and shows students an officer does more than just law enforcement.
"We go far beyond just enforcing the rules," Durr said. "I don't think everybody understands fully what we do."
In the last couple of years, Durr said the police department has identified four elderly people who needed assistance and were unable to live on their own. He said he helped get the ball rolling with the proper authorities to provide the help they needed.
Mental health is another area where law enforcement officials can assist people in their moment of need and direct them or transport them to the proper care.
"We're just the first responders for a multitude of things, and it's not just enforcing criminal law," Durr said. "It can be as simple as helping a lady getting her tire changed."
Along with making trips through the hallways, Durr said he also tries to attend many school sporting events to show his support to the school and students while making sure everything goes smoothly at campus activities.
"I tell my wife that I love going to that school and interacting with the kids because I hear or see something pretty amazing everyday," Durr said. "Those kids are fun to be around, and it's me being able to develop a relationship with them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.