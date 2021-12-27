Mike Durr, former John Day chief of police (left), and Shawn Duncan, owner of the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck, share a laugh on Saturday, Dec. 25, as the restaurant fed nearly 400 Grant County residents.
A volunteer serves up stuffing Saturday, Dec. 25, in the kitchen of the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck in John Day. With a generous donation from Russ and Tara Young of John Day and 30 volunteers, the restaurant could feed nearly 400 people in Grant County.
Mike Durr, former John Day chief of police (left), and Shawn Duncan, owner of the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck, share a laugh on Saturday, Dec. 25, as the restaurant fed nearly 400 Grant County residents.
A volunteer serves up stuffing Saturday, Dec. 25, in the kitchen of the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck in John Day. With a generous donation from Russ and Tara Young of John Day and 30 volunteers, the restaurant could feed nearly 400 people in Grant County.
A John Day restaurant teamed up with a local business owner and more than two dozen volunteers to feed nearly 400 people on Christmas Day.
The Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck prepared free holiday meals for pickup and delivery for the second year in a row. The menu featured turkey, ham, stuffing and all the trimmings of a traditional Christmas dinner, including pumpkin pie for dessert.
Shawn Duncan, the owner of the restaurant, said the dinners were made possible by Russ and Tara Young, who donated the funds to pay for the food costs. Russ Young is the owner of Iron Triangle, a John Day-based logging company.
“I would not have been able to do this without them,” Duncan said.
Duncan said she could not say how much the Youngs donated to pay for the food. This was the second year the John Day couple covered the cost of the meals.
According to Duncan, the volunteers delivered more than 200 meals to John Day, Seneca, Prairie City and Dayville. She said they made the most deliveries to Prairie City.
Patty Ross, a volunteer, said many people in Grant County are single or without family and ultimately end up spending the holidays alone.
“It’s important to make sure everybody gets that feeling that people care,” Ross said. “It warms my heart to do it.”
By offering the meals via pickup or delivery, Duncan said, people get a chance to visit and connect with others on Christmas.
“A lot of people don’t have anywhere to go,” Duncan said. “I don’t like people being alone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.