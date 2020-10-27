The Forest Service is modernizing its approach to selling Christmas tree permits by making them available to purchase online.
Christmas tree permits are available through recreation.gov, according to a press release.
Through the online program trees will be $5 each with a maximum of five per household. There is a processing fee of $2.50 for the overall total.
This new process only pertains to Christmas trees. Christmas tree permits can also be purchased at all local Malheur National Forest offices for $5 each with the same maximum five-per-household regulation.
All other products including wood permits, post andpole permits, maps and passes can also be purchased by calling and making appointments at all Malheur National Forest offices.
