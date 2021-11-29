JOHN DAY — Permits to cut down Christmas trees on the Malheur National Forest are available online at www.recreation.gov.

From the website, type “Malheur National Forest Christmas Tree” in the search box to be taken to the order page.

Permits cost $5 per tree with a maximum of five permits per household, according to a news release. There is a $2.50 processing fee for permits purchased online.

Permits can also be purchased for $5 apiece at Malheur National Forest offices.

All other products, including wood permits, post/pole permits, maps and passes, can be purchased by calling and making an appointment at a Malheur National Forest office.

The numbers to call are 541-575-3000 for the Blue Mountain Ranger District, 541-573-4300 for the Emigrant Creek Ranger District and 541-820-3800 for the Prairie City Ranger District.

If you don’t get through to the front desk right away, leave a message and someone will call you back.

