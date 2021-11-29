Christmas tree permits now available online Blue Mountain Eagle Bennett Hall Editor Author email Nov 29, 2021 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHN DAY — Permits to cut down Christmas trees on the Malheur National Forest are available online at www.recreation.gov.From the website, type “Malheur National Forest Christmas Tree” in the search box to be taken to the order page.Permits cost $5 per tree with a maximum of five permits per household, according to a news release. There is a $2.50 processing fee for permits purchased online.Permits can also be purchased for $5 apiece at Malheur National Forest offices.All other products, including wood permits, post/pole permits, maps and passes, can be purchased by calling and making an appointment at a Malheur National Forest office.The numbers to call are 541-575-3000 for the Blue Mountain Ranger District, 541-573-4300 for the Emigrant Creek Ranger District and 541-820-3800 for the Prairie City Ranger District.If you don’t get through to the front desk right away, leave a message and someone will call you back. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Permit District Commerce Telephony Economics Ranger Malheur National Forest Christmas Tree Fee Office Product Bennett Hall Editor Author email Follow Bennett Hall Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section This 33-year-old made the world's fastest electric car. Now he's running Bugatti Security guard dies after being shot in attempted robbery NIH Director explains why new covid variant has experts worried Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOLG celebrates Eucharistic ProcessionAfter a year of loss and grief, Bend couple gives thanksFirst-degree rape charge against Redmond man reducedThe End is NearTracy MossBridging the digital divide: Grant County’s first Cyber Mill brings broadband to SenecaMt. Vernon man's plea hearing for sex crime charges postponedWildlife crashes declined during pandemic, but Central Oregon remains hotspotKruse Farms, a Douglas County landmark, makes major changesWeekly COVID-19 outbreak update for Nov. 24, 2021 Images Videos Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Start your day with the top headlines Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Get breaking news! Download the App
