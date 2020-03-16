Cities in Grant County are making adjustments as the number of reported cases of the new coronavirus grow in Oregon.
The city of John Day is now requesting people to use the dropbox in front of the office for payments and avoid coming into the office. City hall will also only be open for scheduled appointments, according to Julie Larson, the John Day senior accounting clerk.
People can also use the John Day city website to make payments and access other services. The city will update their Facebook page with additional changes. Call 541-575-0028 to schedule an appointment. There are no scheduled cancellations at this time.
Prairie City has also closed their city hall to walk-in traffic. The city is requesting customers use the payment box, according to Bob Shive, the DeWitt Museum director. For cash payments, there will be somebody in the office to collect the payment and then hand the receipt to the customer outside.
The city has put time into wiping down city hall, the doors and providing hand sanitizer for the people in the building. No meetings are scheduled to be cancelled at the moment. Call 541-820-3605 for more information or questions.
While the hours of business at Monument City Hall remain the same due to little traffic in the office, City Manager Dorothy Jordan said the St. Patrick's Day dinner and the EMS dinner in April have been cancelled. Since the city council meeting recently last week, there are no other meetings scheduled to be cancelled.
The Long Creek City Hall business hours will also remain the same due to minimal traffic in the building. City Recorder Marsie Watson said senior lunches that are provided will only be takeout and not dine in, and no meetings have been cancelled.
Dayville City Hall will also be open during normal business hours, but the door will be locked. Having the door locked will give Dayville City Recorder Ruthie Moore, who has a cold, enough time to respond to customers and give them an option to come into the office or talk outside of the office. Customers can also use the dropbox for payments.
Dayville is considering canceling their next city council meeting due to council members having colds, but no decision has been made at the moment.
The cities of Canyon City and Mt. Vernon have not cancelled any upcoming meetings. Canyon City plans to have their city council meeting this week. Due to minimal traffic, office hours and access to city hall remains the same. Each city has worked hard in keeping their city halls clean for visitors.
The city of Seneca could not be reached for a comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.