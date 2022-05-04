JOHN DAY — John Day City Council member and local business owner Gregg Haberly has resigned from the council, with the council voting to accept his resignation during its April 26 meeting.
Haberly, 58, cites stress-related health issues that he could no longer ignore as the reason for his resignation.
“I had to get some stress out of my life, and resigning from the council was the easiest way to accomplish that,” he said.
“I’m very passionate about our town. I was born and raised here. I do back what we’ve done in the city for the most part. Whether it is you, me, or who — you never 100% agree with things. I do agree with what the city is doing and the projects coming up,” Haberly added.
“There are people in this community that have been here and stirred (the pot) their whole lives, and they got involved and my blood pressure shot through the roof because they don’t put back into the community, they take from it.”
Haberly says the people stirring the pot have probably cost the city a significant amount of money due to project setbacks related to misinformation they relay to the public. It’s important that the city make periodic investments in infrastructure and public facilities, said Haberly, who has served on the City Council since 2012.
“We need that or you get stagnant and dry up, like some of these other communities. It’s like your car — it will break down if you don’t put money into it to keep it running. The town is just like that.”
Haberly added, “Some people get involved in the middle of it and don’t understand what the big picture is. They don’t understand why we might purchase something ... and not do anything with it right now. Those things may not be available down the road when we get to where we need those things.”
Haberly has said he supports the construction of a new pool and hopes everyone votes for the bond on May 17, saying it isn’t that much of a tax increase and that he is probably in the upper 10% of taxpayers in John Day.
“I don’t want people to think I’m worried about what’s going on; (my resignation) is strictly health-related. I’ve put it off for a few months and it is to the point now where I can’t put it off. I need to get some stress out of my life. I have a lot of people that depend on me, and I can’t take any chances,” he said.
The City Council is accepting applications from anybody interested in replacing Haberly on the council. Applications can be picked up at City Hall, 450 E. Main St., and need to be submitted before May 24. The council will select Haberly’s replacement at its May 24 meeting.
