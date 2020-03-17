The city of John Day approved a resolution that authorizes expenditures to fund the integrated park system at the city council meeting March 10.
“It’s been several months, probably almost a year, since we started designing the integrated park system,” said John Day City Manager Nick Green. “The concept is can we build a series of trails and bridges between existing public spaces in John Day so regardless of where you are, you can get from one to the other.”
This project was funded by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department through last year’s large government grant program, and the agreement was approved on Dec. 30, 2019.
The $471,927 awarded for the project will cover the first piece of the integrated park system, which covers the lower half of the parking off of Bridge Street, improving two entrances and plumbing for a future restroom, Green said.
The match for this portion of the project was the purchase John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District made of the land. After designs are finalized, construction will begin after the T-Ball tournaments or in the summer.
“The resolution approves us to begin spending the money that has been awarded,” Green said.
According to the meeting agenda, the city has until Oct. 31, 2021, to complete the project.
The John Day City Council also discussed their intent to award the Fourth Street repairs. The city received three bids.
The bids were evaluated based on their team, past performance and references but not the price, Green said. The price is determined when going into design, he said.
The funding for the project will be provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency through an agreement administered by the state of Oregon through the Oregon Military Department, Office of Emergency Management and funds from the Small City Allotment Program, according to the agenda. The public works committee met prior to the city meeting to talk about the bids. The committee did not have a chance to call the references in the bids so they recommended checking the references, rescoring the bids and presenting a ranked recommendation to the council in a future meeting.
Ray Cox of John Day asked the council what kind of repairs will be done for the project.
“We are going to let the engineers present some options, and then we are going to do a cost-benefit and life-cycle analysis of the options because there are several ways they can do it,” Green said.
There will be a special city council meeting at a later date to make a decision on the bids.
