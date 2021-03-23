The future bridge at Hill Family Park now has a design.
The John Day City Council decided to pursue a vertical rail bridge from RFC during a city council meeting on March 9.
The design for the 80-foot bridge over the John Day River would be able to support up to 90,000 pounds. The agenda says the bridge will need to be set with a crane, bolted on and then can be used.
RFC will customize any attachments needed for utilities, and the design will be low maintenance but can still be made to look unique.
City Manager Nick Green said the price of delivering the bridge would be $77,800, and Senior Project Manager Aaron Lieuallen said the labor cost would be around $105,000.
The Hill Family Park has $366,840 in funding committed to the project. Green said in a Jan. 19 council meeting that the priority is to finish the bridge procurement and construction and then use the money leftover for additional developments at the park.
John Day City Councilor Dave Holland said the choice of the RFC bridge makes more sense for the site because of the versatility of the design and opportunities to decorate the bridge as time goes on.
The city motioned to to approve the RFC design for the bridge.
In other city council news:
• The Grant County Chamber of Commerce requested to be a part of the vision team to discuss the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities goals now that the plan has been adopted.
“I want to be involved, and we just want to collaborate,” said Grant County Chamber of Commerce President Sherrie Rininger.
The vision team is currently being organized as the city looks for a variety of people from different parts of the community. People interested in being on the team can submit a letter to John Day, and applicants will be reviewed during a council meeting in April.
• Oregon RAIN requested John Day apply for USDA’s Rural Business Development Grant program.
RAIN will write the grant, perform the services and manage the grant, but John Day would be the applicant that receives the funds and then passes them to RAIN.
The city agreed, and the grant would help sustain Stephanie LeQuieu’s Oregon RAIN catalyst position.
