Anyone following John Day news knows the city is working hard to promote economic development through a long list of projects, most of which require significant grant funding.
City Manager Nick Green updated the council on this list at the request of Mayor Ron Lundbom at the July 9 council meeting. Six projects are in the “close out” phase, nine are in the “process” phase and six more are awaiting notification of grant award decisions, Green said.
Closing projects
• Garden produce is growing in the city’s commercial greenhouses, but glass panels need to be installed for the showroom and additional exhaust fans will be installed later in July. The city will make the final payment to EuroMex upon acceptance of the facility, Green said.
• While a countywide broadband effort will continue for many more years, final engineering and acceptance for an optical fiber that was run from the network’s hub in the fire hall to the Grant County Education Service District building was completed June 27.
• Transition of 911 emergency dispatch service from the city to an independent agency is mostly completed. Final payments to CenturyLink must go through the state Office of Emergency Management.
• The final draft of an economic opportunity assessment by Johnson Economics was submitted June 28 and needs to be adopted by the council in August.
• The final deliverables for a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy by EcoNorthwest are due by the end of July. The project will be adopted by the council in August.
• The final area plan drafted under a $174,150 state Transportation Growth Management grant is expected by the end of July, with formal adoption by the council in August.
Projects in process
• Stakeholders for a new public pool met with the Grant County Court and the Special District Association of Oregon’s advisory committee in June. Pending grant decisions by the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation, planning will continue in earnest in October and a ballot measure for public funding will be prepared for the May 2020 election. Negotiations for the sale of city park land near the Kam Wah Chung State Historic Site and the Gleason Pool are ongoing.
• Initial survey work for the engineering of a new wastewater treatment plant is completed. Phase 1 of preliminary design engineering should be completed in September, with Phase 2 completed by December and Phase 3 completed by September 2020.
• A federal disaster declaration was made July 9 for damages during this spring’s flooding. Requests for public assistance are due by Aug. 9.
• Property line adjustments are being processed between the city and neighbors of the former Oregon Pine mill site and for property owners on Boulder Lane along the future Davis Creek trail system.
• Bids for construction of Phase 1 of the John Day River trail system were approved June 25. Construction is scheduled to begin in July and be completed by August.
• Funding and an intergovernmental agreement with the county for the Charolais Heights intersection project were approved in June. Project design and engineering continues. Construction is expected in late 2019 or spring 2020 pending an award decision for a large federal BUILD grant the city will submit in July.
• Funding and contracts have been approved for a Main Street Revitalization grant for the Len’s Drug remodeling project. Further progress is in the hands of the store’s owners.
• Bids were received for purchase of the city-owned Weaver Building on June 25. The council will meet in executive session July 23 to review the proposals.
• The bid for a fiber cable run from the fire hall down Canyon Boulevard to First Avenue North and on to city hall was awarded and awaits final acceptance.
Pending projects
• Awarding of a $653,453 integrated park system and pool planning grant through the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation could be decided in September, with notice to proceed made in October.
• A decision on a federal ReConnect grant application submitted by Oregon Telephone Corp. that could fund running fiber cable across northwest Grant County could be made in August. The city has committed $1 million to back this grant application in a partnership with Ortelco.
• A decision on a $3 million federal Community Connect grant to run fiber cable from major trunk line in Burns to Seneca could be made in November. Together with the ReConnect grant, the funding chould bring broadband to Grant County’s eight cities.
• The deadline to submit an application for a large federal BUILD grant for new road construction in John Day was July 15. An award decision will be made in December.
• Scoping for improvements to the planer shed at the former Oregon Pine mill site was approved by the council in June. Applications for funding from the Ford Family Foundation are due by this fall.
• Applications for a brownfield redevelopment grant from the federal Environmental Protection Agency for improvements to a portion of the former Oregon Pine mill site can be submitted in 2020.
