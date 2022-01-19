JOHN DAY — City officials met with downtown business owners on Wednesday, Jan. 12, to talk about what should be done with a parcel of city-owned land on the southwest corner of Main and Canton streets, dubbed the “Pit Stop.”
In what is becoming a hot-button issue, some see the property as a space for food carts, bike lockers, and possibly a farmers market to promote tourism. Others oppose the food cart idea and want the site used as parking for oversized vehicles.
The only thing built on the parcel so far is a small restroom structure, but representatives of Walker Macy, a consulting firm hired by the city, presented conceptual drawings at the meeting that depicted the Pit Stop as a gathering place with a limited parking area and a range of amenities from outdoor seating to kitchen areas.
John Day City Councilor Shannon Adair, who also owns 1188 Brewing Co., said that as a business owner she is concerned about having an open space of pavement that does not feature anything else.
One idea the city has considered is setting up modular kitchen spaces at the site, which could be rented to food cart operators or other businesses that want to try out new products.
City Councilor Heather Rookstool said she liked the idea of having a place for people to gather where they do not have to sit in a restaurant.
Rookstool said what is sitting sour with some people in the community is the thought of the city either making a profit off food trucks or giving services free to one vendor and not giving other local businesses the same access.
Kim Randleas, a former restaurant owner, said she felt like it was a “slap in the face” to business owners.
“We (restaurant owners) spent a lot of money getting stoves and equipment,” Randleas said, “so competing with the government is impossible.”
In response to those who were concerned about a lack of parking in downtown John Day, especially for oversize vehicles, Walker Macy representatives mentioned several possible locations, including the Elks Lodge parking lot.
But Charlie Caughlin, the exalted ruler of the local lodge, said nobody from the city had approached him or other leaders of the group about making the lodge’s parking lot available for public use.
Adair and City Manager Nick Green said they had spoken to someone affiliated with the Elks Lodge. Caughlin told them that they would need to talk to the board.
Another area mentioned by Walker Macy as a place for large rigs to park was on Canton Street.
Alicia Weatherbee-Griffin, owner of Earthly Home Natural Market across Main Street from the Pit Stop, said that she is concerned about foot traffic crossing the street because a curve essentially makes the intersection “a blind corner.”
Another issue merchants had with relocating parking for larger vehicles off Main Street was the concern that travelers would continue to the next town if they could not park on or near the main drag.
“They’re not going to stop,” said Tia Barreteuia, owner of the Outpost Bar and Grill. “If you make the RV people go far enough away, they’re just not going to stop and eat at our place, they’re going to go on.”
One suggestion that Tory Stinnett, Grant County’s economic development director, had was to potentially bring in the Grant County People Mover to provide a shuttle service.
Adair said that bringing in the People Mover a half-mile out of town might not work, but it could be helpful in other places. “I think we need to look at the big picture and put all of it together,” Adair said.
While no official decisions were made regarding the Pit Stop, Adair asked for a show of hands at the meeting. It appeared as if a majority of those in attendance were not for the food cart idea, but some were open to the idea of using the space as a multi-use area for events such as a farmers market.
The recently built bathrooms at the Pit Stop came by way of a $35,000 grant through Travel Oregon’s Destination Ready program for an outdoor plaza and restroom project last year, according to Green.
Before submitting the grant application, the City Council considered two different designs and opportunities for the city-owned property but opted to first provide restrooms, parking and a multipurpose area, instead of an alternative plan for a parking lot with four spots for food trucks.
While Travel Oregon’s press release about the grant award mentioned a community “pit stop” with food truck stalls, improved parking, and new public restrooms in John Day, the scope of the application and funding was limited to building bathrooms, Green said.
However, he added, the council talked about the potential for a multi-use site, which could include food trucks, farmers markets, or other services in the future.
The city is continuing to gather public input about how the space should be used. Downtown merchants can email their suggestions to Adair at merchants@1188brewing.com.
