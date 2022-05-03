JOHN DAY — The city of John Day hosted an open house at the Grant County Fairgrounds on April 26 to highlight and take questions about current and future projects set to be undertaken by the city.
Upcoming city projects highlighted at the open house included the proposed pool facility, Kam Wah Chung’s expansion and redesign, the Pit Stop and various business developments, as well as plans for upcoming summer events.
The event also allowed the public to meet new Community Development Director Corum Ketchum, who organized the open house and will continue to answer the public’s questions about ongoing and future city projects.
Ketchum says the idea for the open house came about during discussions between himself and the city manager. “Doing this kind of community outreach and storytelling is right in my wheelhouse.”
The structure of the event was designed to be less of a presentation and more of an informal conversation between community members and city staff, city councilors and project partners about what’s going on. “We didn’t want it to feel like a structured and rigid, (like) we are the experts and here is what is happening,” Ketchum said.
At least two dozen people turned out for the event, which Ketchum said was better than he expected considering the open house was his first event in the community.
“I marked one month on the job last week, so I really had no idea what turnout was going to be like,” he said. “My experience with rural events is it is really hard to get people to come out in large numbers, but we easily doubled my turnout expectations.”
There is no shortage of critics within the community when it comes to projects John Day is undertaking. Ketchum said he is aware of that and hopes transparency will ease the minds of concerned citizens.
“On the highest levels the city has been wise about sourcing where we are getting the money from so that we aren’t running a huge deficit on these things. Yes, these projects are expensive, and as a city we have a $30 million budget,” he said.
“A lot of that money comes from matching grants and state and federal programs. We can use our small amount of tax revenue we have here and multiply that out. We as a small community could never really cover the extent to which we need services, so we look to the federal government, who takes our tax dollars, pools them and redistributes them to communities. So really these projects are about us getting our share of the opportunity that goes around the country.”
Ketchum also noted that some fraction of the grant money the city has brought in was paid by residents of John Day and Grant County. “Our tax dollars are already going into these programs. We can sleep on them and (let) our money go to the feds and have them give it to who they will, or we can be proactive and ask for what we deserve.”
Ketchum says he encourages people to reach out to him if they have any questions about community development projects going on in John Day. He can be contacted at 541-620-0003 or ketchumj@grantcounty-or.gov.
