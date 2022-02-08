JOHN DAY — Grant County’s response to John Day’s law enforcement funding proposal got its first public discussion last week, but it didn’t happen at a meeting of the Grant County Court.
Instead, it happened at a work session of the John Day City Council.
On Oct. 13, a day after the council voted unanimously to suspend the cash-strapped John Day Police Department, City Manager Nick Green attended a meeting of the Grant County Court to make a proposal: The city would give the county $300,000 a year from its general fund for law enforcement services in exchange for the same amount from the county’s road fund for street improvements in John Day to spur housing development.
County Judge Scott Myers said he wanted the proposal in writing. A written version of the proposal was submitted to the county on Nov. 8.
The County Court has yet to discuss the city’s proposal in a public meeting.
Myers has said that, before the county court has that discussion, the city should decide whether to transfer to the county a three-year, $375,000 federal Community Oriented Policing Services grant. City officials are still waiting to hear back from federal officials about whether the COPS grant is transferable.
Since the John Day Police Department was suspended, the duty of enforcing the law within the city limits has fallen on the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, which has four patrol deputies to cover the entire county. Sheriff Todd McKinley has repeatedly told both the City Council and the County Court that he needs additional deputies to provide adequate coverage.
Since mid-December, County Commissioner Sam Palmer has met to discuss the issue of law enforcement funding informally with Sheriff Todd McKinley, City Councilors Gregg Haberly and Heather Rookstool, and community member John Rowell.
On Jan. 21, the county counsel emailed a detailed proposal for law enforcement coverage to the city attorney, which only became public after Green put it on the agenda for a work session during a special meeting of the City Council on Feb. 1.
Palmer attended the meeting and participated in the work session, engaging in a public discussion of the proposal with the city councilors.
The county’s proposal, which is based on a service agreement between Deschutes County and the city of Sisters, would give the Sheriff’s Office three additional deputies to provide coverage in John Day. (At full strength, the John Day Police Department had four sworn officers.)
To cover the cost of that coverage, the city would pay a minimum of $282,400 a year, assuming it is able to transfer its $375,000 COPS grant to the county. If the grant turns out not to be transferable, the city would pay $371,000 a year.
The county proposal makes no mention of any county road funds coming to the city.
Palmer made it clear at the City Council work session that he couldn’t speak for his fellow commissioners but said he would present the city’s response to them.
“I myself can’t make a decision, obviously,” he said. “I would have to take it to the court.”
The proposal drew a variety of responses from the City Council.
Some council members suggested the way to go might be a countywide bond measure to increase the budget for the Sheriff’s Office, so it could hire more deputies to improve law enforcement coverage countywide.
Councilor Heather Rookstool said her chief concern was making sure the residents of John Day had a level of protection comparable to what they had before the Police Department was suspended.
“Our community is expecting police coverage, and they’re not going to get John Day police coverage with a county bond,” she said.
“Our community voted,” Councilor Shannon Adair responded, referring to the failure of a police funding levy last August.
She added that the county’s proposal would cost more than the city could afford.
“My concern is we’re still paying more than we bring in in property taxes if we agree to this,” she said.
“I think a proposal that singles out the citizens of John Day … is not fair to our constituents,” Councilor Elliot Sky said. “I would like to see the County Court consider (other options).”
Councilor Dave Holland suggested a middle ground.
“I think the whole problem needs to be addressed with the citizens of the whole county, with everybody paying in,” he said, adding that residents of John Day and other incorporated communities could pay a higher rate in exchange for a higher level of law enforcement coverage. “I don’t have a problem with that, as long as it’s proportionate.”
Adair and Lundbom also raised the issue of using money from the county road fund for city street projects, reminding Palmer that the City Council has been requesting a joint meeting with the County Court to discuss that request since early last year.
The county had said it needed a opinion from its attorney on whether those funds could legally be appropriated for city projects, but so far, they said, it has never provided such an opinion to the city. Last April, the city had its attorney draft an opinion on that question and provide it to the county, but the city has not yet received anything in reply, they added.
“I want to see a response to that (opinion) before we respond to this (proposal),” Adair told Palmer.
Palmer said he bring the city’s legal opinion before the County Court, even though he thinks police funding and road funding should be separate discussions.
“Get it to me and I’ll put it on the next agenda,” he said.
Several members of the public rose to speak during the work session, calling for action on law enforcement funding.
“We are already in a state of emergency with regard to law enforcement,” Prairie City resident Frances Preston said. “We need to do something through the County Court to take care of the county sheriff and his deputies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.