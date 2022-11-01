Lundbom with award

John Day Mayor Ron Lundbom poses with the “Under Construction” Award the city was presented at the Oregon Brownfields and Infrastructure Conference.

 Contributed Photo

BEND — The city of John Day is making moves and gaining statewide recognition. The city received the “Under Construction” Award at the Oregon Brownfields and Infrastructure Conference for its work toward the redevelopment of the old Oregon Pine site.

The former Oregon Pine property is at the heart of the city’s plans for the Innovation Gateway, which call for a mix of retail, commercial and light industrial uses as well as public greenspace and amenities.

