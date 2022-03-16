JOHN DAY — The John Day City Council has rejected Grant County’s fee-for-service proposal for law enforcement funding, saying it wants to see a more broad-based approach to increasing the Sheriff’s Office budget and calling on the County Court to come up with a plan for doing so.
The council passed two resolutions at its March 8 meeting, both by unanimous vote:
• The first resolution stated that the city intends to return a $375,000 federal Community Oriented Policing Services grant, since the city no longer has a police department and the funds cannot be transferred to the county, and that the city will not budget for police services in the coming fiscal year but will place some funds into a contingency account for use in the event that an agreement is reached with the county for police services.
• The second resolution stated the city’s willingness to work with the county toward a law enforcement agreement and the city’s willingness to pay its fair share for law enforcement services but not to cover the full cost of adding additional deputies to the Sheriff’s Office.
Both resolutions came after a discussion among the council members and County Commissioner Sam Palmer, who has taken the lead on the law enforcement funding issue on the Grant County Court.
Palmer has held informal talks with City Councilors Heather Rookstool and Gregg Haberly, Sheriff Todd McKinley and community member John Rowell aimed at filling the gap in law enforcement coverage created by the suspension of the John Day Police Department in October.
In the face of a shrinking population and a stagnating tax base, John Day struggled for years to fund its four-man police force, whose $450,000 annual budget outstripped the city’s total property tax revenues (around $300,000 a year) by a wide margin. A proposed local option levy to cover the funding gap failed at the ballot box last August when low voter turnout fell short of the election’s double-majority requirement.
In October, the City Council voted unanimously to suspend the Police Department and offered to pay the county $300,000 a year to hire three sheriff’s deputies to provide law enforcement services in the city limits. The proposal also called on the county to give the city $300,000 a year from its road fund to pay for street improvements to serve new housing developments in John Day, on the theory that housing starts in the city would broaden the tax base for the entire county.
While the County Court never formally deliberated on the city’s proposal, court members made it clear that the idea of linking county road fund money to police services was a nonstarter.
In January, through its attorney, the county made a counteroffer that called for the city to pay $371,000 a year for the county to hire three deputies to patrol the city. (The offer included a lower annual rate if the city was able to transfer the three-year, $375,000 COPS grant to the county in partial payment.)
At the March 8 City Council meeting, councilors agreed that more law enforcement services were needed — since the John Day Police Department has been mothballed, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office has been patrolling the entire county with just four deputies.
“It’s not getting any better,” Rookstool said. “It’s only going to get worse, because people are going to start taking it into their hands — because they have to.”
Rookstool advocated for finding a way to provide the same level of service John Day residents had before, but the prevailing sentiment among the City Council was strongly opposed to a straight fee-for-services model.
Several councilors pointed out that other Grant County communities had previously dissolved their police departments and that no city is currently paying the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement coverage. (Prairie City had such an arrangement until recently but is no longer paying for sheriff’s patrols. Canyon City halted such payments years ago.)
“I don’t want to see our entire tax base being spent that way anymore,” Councilor Dave Holland said.
“We’re willing to help, we’re willing to participate, we just don’t want to pay for two or three officers by ourselves,” he added.
Instead, there was general support for increasing the sheriff’s budget through a countywide funding mechanism.
“I’ve stated my position from the beginning,” Mayor Ron Lundbom said. “I believe it should be countywide and everyone should pay for it.”
A county bond measure would be one way to spread out the cost of law enforcement funding, Palmer said, but he expressed concern that many voters might not be able to afford the added property tax payment.
“If we pass it countywide, it’s less of a burden on everybody,” Palmer said. “But it’s still a burden.”
Rookstool argued that city and county leaders need to stop sniping at one another and come to the bargaining table to resolve the issue.
“It might be time to refresh and sit down and see if we can (partner) together because we’re all one community,” she said. “We need to bridge this gap. We need to work together.”
The discussion got testy when City Manager Nick Green interjected that the lack of funding for law enforcement is a result of long-term population declines, which have prevented property tax revenues from keeping pace with rising costs.
“I’d like to know what’s the county’s plan” for addressing that issue, he said.
“I don’t know if the county has a plan,” Palmer responded.
“You’re a commissioner,” Green shot back. “You’re elected to have a plan.”
Councilor Shannon Adair stepped in at that point.
“Rehashing all this is not really helping,” she said.
But Adair also made it clear that she thinks the County Court needs to take stronger steps to address the law enforcement funding issue.
“I want the county to get serious … about coming up with a plan that involves everyone in the county,” she said.
In a follow-up interview, Palmer said he planned to put the law enforcement funding issue on the agenda for the next County Court meeting but added that the best place for the county to address it might be in budget discussions.
He also called Green’s conduct at the City Council meeting unprofessional.
“That’s part of the reason we don’t have a good working relationship with the city,” Palmer said.
In other action at the March 8 meeting, the council:
• Appointed Chris Labhart to fill the Position 1 City Council seat left open by the resignation of Paul Smith in January (see full story on Page A3).
• Voted to apply for a $200,000 grant to make a variety of improvements to Main Street businesses and allocate up to $200,000 in city funds from the Kam Wah Chung grant for additional improvements along Main Street.
• Voted to approve a design for the Pit Stop property at the intersection of Main and Canton streets that would include 11 parking spaces for normal-sized vehicles (no oversize parking), bike lockers, a public gathering space with a fire pit and seating, and a covered area that would have picnic tables and room for food carts or other private vendors.
Meeting as the board of the city’s urban renewal agency, the council also approved spending $218,000 to buy pipe for infrastructure improvements at URA-funded housing developments.
As part of the same motion, the council approved taking out a $1.85 million loan from the state to fund infrastructure improvements intended to get the housing developments off the ground, with the money to be repaid from additional property tax revenues created by the construction of up to 100 new homes in the urban renewal area.
The improvements would include the east end extension of Charolais Heights and Holmstrom Road, plus the expansion of streets and utilities for two housing developments, The Ridge and Ironwood Estates Phase 2.
