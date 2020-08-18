John Day city councilors decided not to draft an ordinance or resolution against panhandling after receiving a letter from business owners expressing concerns.
The letter signed by 15 business owners sent to the city council states they are concerned about a possible problem of panhandling facing John Day in the near future. They said they would like to see something put in place to prevent panhandling or begging on the streets of John Day.
“We feel that if we are proactive in this we can have something in place should it become an issue,” the letter states.
A family recently panhandling on the intersection of highways 395 and 26 is what prompted business owners to bring their concern to the city.
“Etc. A Unique Boutique” business owner Sherry Rininger, who submitted the letter to the council, said the panhandling family fit the description of an all-points bulletin that went out shortly after they panhandled in John Day because they were scamming people in other cities as well.
“The people I spoke to ... don’t want to see that in John Day,” Rininger said in a interview with the Eagle. “Maybe it’s not an issue now, but let’s not let it become one.”
Rininger said she would like to see the city establish an ordinance or resolution so panhandlers avoid begging for money on the street corner and are directed to resources that can help them out.
“I’m all for helping these people that are legitimate, and we are a very generous community, but it’s a shame to see people try to take advantage of that generosity,” Rininger said.
Councilor Dave Holland expressed concerns with the plan because of the cost involved with ordinances and legal fees and the lack of the problem.
He said it would be a waste of money because John Day does not have the homeless population where panhandling typically occurs.
Councilor Elliot Sky brought up the legal challenges that cities have faced when attempting to deal with panhandling because the First Amendment protects Americans’ right to free speech, which includes asking strangers for money. Another problem he had was with the idea of fines or punitive measures against those in poverty.
Councilor Shannon Adair suggested sending a letter to business owners from the city saying what can be legally done in this situation, information from John Day Police Department Chief Mike Durr on panhandling in the city and the process for an ordinance since this is an issue that business owners expressed concerns about.
“We can revisit it if it becomes an ongoing problem here. We can always write an ordinance in the future,” Sky said. “I don’t see the need to write an ordinance preventively because we can always revisit the topic.”
