Food trucks on Main Street?
The John Day City Council opted not to pursue an alternative design for a parking lot downtown that would have provided four spaces for food trucks in addition to parking and restrooms Jan. 26.
The council decided to focus first on the parking and restrooms and directed City Manager Nick Green to apply for a grant to help fund the planned parking lot at Southwest Canton Street and Highway 26, the former Wright Chevrolet lot.
The original design the council chose includes seven single-vehicle parking spots with one ADA accessible spot and three pull-through spots in the middle.
The alternative design would have created up to four spaces for food trucks and a food court, and would have converted the three pull-through spots in the center to single-vehicle parking for a net gain of four parking spaces.
Both designs include public restrooms and could be used as a location for events in the city.
“At the bare minimum, it’s an opportunity for the farmers market,” said Councilor Dave Holland.
Green said the alternative design would be eligible for funding through Travel Oregon’s Destination Ready grant program because the project classifies as a Main Street improvement project that would create outdoor public places for people to eat, drink and patronize. Up to $50,000 in funding is available for shovel-ready projects applying for this grant.
Councilor Heather Rookstool said there was a restaurant owner who saw the design and shared a worry that, while business is great in the summer, winter is tough.
“I get we’re trying to build businesses, but there’s some worries with some of the local businesses downtown about direct competition and the city making a profit off of it,” Rookstool said.
While it would be a council decision, Green said the idea would be to provide free utilities for the farmers market and not charge rent initially for the start-up food trucks.
Council members also expressed concerns about RV parking because one of the original goals was to address the amount of oversized vehicles parking on Main Street.
“I guess one of the purposes that was requested ... was to try and get some of the RVs off Main Street,” Holland said. “I like the idea of the food court. It makes it more usable, more community friendly... My opinion is as long as we can accommodate two or three RV situations, I still think we accomplish what we were looking to do and maybe put a little bit better use to the property with the new idea.”
Holland asked if adding the farmers market into the grant application would help the city qualify for the grant versus the food carts. Green said the property could be presented in the grant as a multi-use space for the farmers market, restrooms, parking and additional activities.
The council directed Green to apply for the grant, focusing on providing restrooms, parking and a multi-purpose area.
“At least if we get the grant, and we can put in the public restrooms and at least get a portion of it (parking) started,” Holland said. “It would be easier to fund more of it later.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.